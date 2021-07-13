SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Evacuation orders issued as total number of B.C. wildfires top 1,000

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year' B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year
B.C. has crossed a dubious milestone: more than 1,000 wildfires already, two-thirds the number of fires we see in an average year. Aaron McArthur has the latest.

British Columbia crossed a worrisome milestone on Monday, as there have been more than 1,000 wildfires in the province so far this year.

In an average year, the province sees around 1,300 fires.

Click to play video: 'RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C.' RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C.
RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C.

There were 307 fires burning in the province as of Tuesday morning, 23 of which were sparked in the past 48 hours.

Nearly a third of the active fires in B.C. are classified as out of control.

There are 24 wildfires of note burning in the province.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

A new evacuation order has been issued as the Sparks Lake fire, which is burning north of Kamloops, now covers more than 40,000 hectares.

Information officer Taylor Colman with the wildfire service said hot and dry weather conditions are causing concern as firefighters battle the flames.

“So, I think there is potential for it to keep growing,” she said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Wildfires: dire impact on businesses’ bottom lines' B.C. Wildfires: dire impact on businesses’ bottom lines
B.C. Wildfires: dire impact on businesses’ bottom lines

An evacuation order for nine more properties near Savona has been issued, adding to the 170 addresses already ordered out by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

There was some good news on Monday around the Thomas Creek fire east of Skaha Lake.

The blaze is now burning to the southeast and away from properties. Owners of 77 homes were allowed back into the area on Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

