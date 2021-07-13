Evacuation orders issued as total number of B.C. wildfires top 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia crossed a worrisome milestone on Monday, as there have been more than 1,000 wildfires in the province so far this year.

In an average year, the province sees around 1,300 fires.

1:13 RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C. RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C.

There were 307 fires burning in the province as of Tuesday morning, 23 of which were sparked in the past 48 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly a third of the active fires in B.C. are classified as out of control.

There are 24 wildfires of note burning in the province.

A new evacuation order has been issued as the Sparks Lake fire, which is burning north of Kamloops, now covers more than 40,000 hectares.

Information officer Taylor Colman with the wildfire service said hot and dry weather conditions are causing concern as firefighters battle the flames.

“So, I think there is potential for it to keep growing,” she said Tuesday.

2:04 B.C. Wildfires: dire impact on businesses’ bottom lines B.C. Wildfires: dire impact on businesses’ bottom lines

An evacuation order for nine more properties near Savona has been issued, adding to the 170 addresses already ordered out by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Skeetchestn Indian Band.

Story continues below advertisement

There was some good news on Monday around the Thomas Creek fire east of Skaha Lake.

The blaze is now burning to the southeast and away from properties. Owners of 77 homes were allowed back into the area on Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press