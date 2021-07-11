Menu

July 11 2021 7:51pm
01:27

Restaurants prepare for Taste of Edmonton’s return

As Taste of Edmonton finally approaches, vendors are putting in hours to prepare. But for many, emerging from the pandemic almost feels like starting from scratch. Sarah Komadina explains.

