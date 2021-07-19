SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Taste of Edmonton issues urgent call for volunteers

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Restaurants prepare for Taste of Edmonton’s return' Restaurants prepare for Taste of Edmonton’s return
WATCH (July 11): As Taste of Edmonton finally approaches, vendors are putting in hours to prepare. But for many, emerging from the pandemic almost feels like starting from scratch. Sarah Komadina explains. – Jul 11, 2021

The Taste of Edmonton starts later this week and the event is still in need of help.

The festival issued an urgent call for gate counter volunteers Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 has caused some Edmonton servers to leave the industry while others work longer days

People are needed to count the number of guests entering and leaving the Taste of Edmonton site. Volunteers will be supplied with a counter clicker.

Volunteers work in pairs and shifts are four to five hours long. The festival runs Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in Churchill Square.

“If you are someone (who) likes meetings and talking with people, can stand for a four hour shift, and don’t mind monitoring a crowd and reporting any incidents to security, this volunteer activity is for you,” the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, the non-profit group that runs the event, explained.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More Edmonton summer festivals planning 2021 events in light of provincial reopening

Volunteers receive a food ticket for each hour worked. Parking is provided.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton summer events organizers excited by Alberta’s relaunch plan' Edmonton summer events organizers excited by Alberta’s relaunch plan
Edmonton summer events organizers excited by Alberta’s relaunch plan – May 26, 2021

All Alberta Health COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect up to and including masking, sanitizing, two-metre distancing, and reduced numbers of attendees.

Volunteers will be required to complete a health questionnaire before each shift.

Read more: Edmonton sees labour shortage as employers struggle to fill hundreds of jobs

Anyone interested in volunteering for Taste of Edmonton can visit the Christmas Bureau website or contact volunteer coordinator Shawna at shawna@christmasbureau.ca or (780) 414-7682.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton festivals tagEdmonton summer festivals tagChurchill Square tagTaste of Edmonton tagChristmas Bureau tagChristmas Bureau Of Edmonton tagEdmonton volunteers tagfestival volunteers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers