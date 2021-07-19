Taste of Edmonton issues urgent call for volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

The Taste of Edmonton starts later this week and the event is still in need of help.

The festival issued an urgent call for gate counter volunteers Monday.

People are needed to count the number of guests entering and leaving the Taste of Edmonton site. Volunteers will be supplied with a counter clicker.

Volunteers work in pairs and shifts are four to five hours long. The festival runs Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in Churchill Square.

“If you are someone (who) likes meetings and talking with people, can stand for a four hour shift, and don’t mind monitoring a crowd and reporting any incidents to security, this volunteer activity is for you,” the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, the non-profit group that runs the event, explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More Edmonton summer festivals planning 2021 events in light of provincial reopening

Volunteers receive a food ticket for each hour worked. Parking is provided.

1:52 Edmonton summer events organizers excited by Alberta’s relaunch plan Edmonton summer events organizers excited by Alberta’s relaunch plan – May 26, 2021

All Alberta Health COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect up to and including masking, sanitizing, two-metre distancing, and reduced numbers of attendees.

Volunteers will be required to complete a health questionnaire before each shift.

Read more: Edmonton sees labour shortage as employers struggle to fill hundreds of jobs

Anyone interested in volunteering for Taste of Edmonton can visit the Christmas Bureau website or contact volunteer coordinator Shawna at shawna@christmasbureau.ca or (780) 414-7682.

Advertisement