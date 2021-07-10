Global News at 6: July 10

Toronto is taking steps to target neighbourhoods with low COVID-19 vaccination rates through multiple pop-up clinics for one week only. A crane collapsed downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon and fell onto a condo building, though the roof was able to handle the weight without the possibility of a collapse. And as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift, hospitals are tackling the backlog, but with it comes the need for blood after a drop in donations due to the pandemic. They’re asking people to donate to help tackle the surgical backlog.