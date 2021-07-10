Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 10 2021 1:18pm
03:43

New project turning trash into art

Amy Liebenberg, Squamish Arts Council Executive Director, shares details about a new community art project raising awareness about pollution in B.C.’s waterways.

