Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 9 2021 6:12pm 02:20 Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16 The move into Step 3 will allow expanded outdoor and indoor gathering limits as well as the return of indoor dining and gyms. Kamil Karamali reports. Ontario to enter Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16, days earlier than expected REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?