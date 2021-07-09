Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 9 2021 6:12pm
02:20

Ontario moves into Step 3 of reopening plan on July 16

The move into Step 3 will allow expanded outdoor and indoor gathering limits as well as the return of indoor dining and gyms. Kamil Karamali reports.

