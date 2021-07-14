COVID-19: Guelph prepares to move into Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is ready to move into Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan on Friday.

The move will further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and in Guelph, it’ll allow visitors to River Run and Sleeman centres, along with the city’s museums and recreation facilities.

“A huge part of the reason we’ve gotten to stage 3 reopening is the work our community has done to stop the spread of COVID-19, by getting vaccinated and keeping our distance,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

“As more local businesses set to reopen this Friday, let’s support them by shopping local and showing them how happy we are to see their return.”

More information on what people across Ontario can do in Step 3 can be found via this online link, but here is a list of some Guelph-specific things to keep in mind:

The Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre are open for purchasing transit passes and large item waste collection tickets.

Arena floor and pool rentals are available starting July 26.

Drop-in swims start July 26 at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre. The city will offer learn to swim programs again in the fall.

The carousel and train at Riverside Park are still closed. The city said 2020 amusement passes can be refunded.

The city’s outdoor pools and splash pads are open.

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays with 265 people allowed inside and another 265 allowed outside.

All library locations are open with regular summer hours.

McCrae House will reopen on Friday and the Guelph Civic Museum will reopen on July 27. Both sites will operate at 50 per cent capacity indoors and 75 per cent outdoors.

River Run Centre will reopen to events with reserved seating at 50 per cent capacity following the wrap up of summer camps.

The Sleeman Centre will reopen on July 19 for spectators to watch the first in-person Guelph Nighthawks home game, with 1,000 seats available.

On its website, the city has posted a full list of what residents and visitors can expect in Step 3.

Anyone can report a concern about gatherings or businesses to the city’s bylaw office through its website or by calling 519-837-2529.

As of Friday, July 16 you can dine inside or outside, Watch a @GNighthawks game at @sleemancentre, swim at our recreation facilities and gather outside with up to 100 people, staying two metres apart. More details here: https://t.co/pGtP6s3td9 #covid19guelph pic.twitter.com/QGycc8fFpH — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) July 14, 2021