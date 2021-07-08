News July 8 2021 7:04pm 01:50 A bright future for southern Alberta Southern Alberta is known for the wind, but in the last few years people are starting to look at a different green energy, and how it can be used. As Jessica Robb reports, the future is looking bright for the south of the province. Solar energy in southern Alberta: ‘The best place in Canada to do this kind of work’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014639/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8014639/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?