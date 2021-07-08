Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
July 8 2021 7:04pm
01:50

A bright future for southern Alberta

Southern Alberta is known for the wind, but in the last few years people are starting to look at a different green energy, and how it can be used. As Jessica Robb reports, the future is looking bright for the south of the province.

Advertisement

Video Home