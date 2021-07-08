Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics
July 8 2021 4:27pm
05:24

O’Toole announces plan to fix Fiscal Stabilization Program in campaign-style announcement

In a campaign-style announcement, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said on Thursday that if elected his party would fix the Fiscal Stabilization Program and implement an Equalization Rebate that would see $5 billion go to provinces that have paid “more than their fair share” under the program. Speaking in Calgary, he added it would help Alberta the most with $4 billion of the rebate going to that province for use.

Advertisement

Video Home