O’Toole announces plan to fix Fiscal Stabilization Program in campaign-style announcement
In a campaign-style announcement, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said on Thursday that if elected his party would fix the Fiscal Stabilization Program and implement an Equalization Rebate that would see $5 billion go to provinces that have paid “more than their fair share” under the program. Speaking in Calgary, he added it would help Alberta the most with $4 billion of the rebate going to that province for use.