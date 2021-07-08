Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 8 2021 8:08am
04:00

Equity and Inclusivity Report

The Lester B. Pearson School Board has released its final report on equity, diversity and inclusion. Task force chairperson, Dr. Myrna Lashley discusses the findings with Global’s Andrea Howick.

