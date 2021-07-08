Global News Morning Montreal July 8 2021 8:08am 04:00 Equity and Inclusivity Report The Lester B. Pearson School Board has released its final report on equity, diversity and inclusion. Task force chairperson, Dr. Myrna Lashley discusses the findings with Global’s Andrea Howick. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012124/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012124/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?