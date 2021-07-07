Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 7 2021 10:05am
01:31

Saskatchewan Health Authority pays over $81K in damages to Samwel Uko’s family

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has paid damages to Samwel Ugo’s family, who drowned last year in Wascana Lake after being forcibly removed from a Regina hospital.

