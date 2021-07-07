Global News Morning Toronto July 7 2021 9:34am 05:19 Trudeau appoints Canada’s first Indigenous governor general Global News Chief Political Correspondent, David Akin, breaks down the achievements and plans for Canada’s first Indigenous governor general Mary Simon, and talks election speculation in Ottawa. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?