Global News Morning Toronto
July 7 2021 9:34am
05:19

Trudeau appoints Canada’s first Indigenous governor general

Global News Chief Political Correspondent, David Akin, breaks down the achievements and plans for Canada’s first Indigenous governor general Mary Simon, and talks election speculation in Ottawa.

