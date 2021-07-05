Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 5 2021 6:14pm
02:23

Canadian travel restrictions ease for fully vaccinated passengers

No more hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada. That applies to citizens, permanent residents and others legally allowed to be here. Sean O’Shea reports.

