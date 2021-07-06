Nearly 4,500 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Tuesday that 4,476 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

The additional doses mean that approximately 116,00 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 43.1 per cent of the eligible population.

Story continues below advertisement

About 77.7 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, 83.7 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are partially vaccinated, while it’s 71.5 per cent in Wellington County and 73.3 per cent in Dufferin County.

2:03 Doug Ford commits to making top-up pay permanent for Ontario PSWs Doug Ford commits to making top-up pay permanent for Ontario PSWs

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced updated COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, which resulted in some cases being assigned to other areas.

For example, total cases in Guelph have fallen to 4,522 and three fatal cases have been added which brings the coronavirus death toll to 45. Resolved cases have also fallen to 4,453.

No new cases were reported in the city on Tuesday as active cases fell to 24 with seven new recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

In Wellington County, the improvements to the COVID-19 portal resulted in fatal cases falling to 37 while total confirmed cases jumped to 1,757.

Two new cases are being reported in the county on Tuesday as active cases increased to 23.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 15.1 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Sunday.

Advertisement