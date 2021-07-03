Canada July 3 2021 5:38pm 01:40 Takeout app offers restaurant dining at Springer Market Square The Bistro at the Square program is back for its second season and will allow Kingstonians to have local restaurant meals delivered right to their tables. Takeout app offers restaurant dining to Springer Market Square <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?