Takeout app offers restaurant dining to Springer Market Square

The Bistro at the Square program is back for its second season, offering Kingstonians the option to order takeout right to their table at Springer Market Square.

“Patrons can order directly from their tables and they can pay, tip, and the food will be directly delivered to their corresponding table,” says Marilyn Doherty of Downtown Kingston BIA.

Bistro at the Square allows people sitting in Springer Market Square to order food from local, downtown restaurants by using a QR code and URL link to order takeout.

“It’s giving restaurants an opportunity to have more tables and also allowing patrons to enjoy Springer Market Square and getting them to enjoy all of downtown Kingston,” Doherty says.

Wharf and Feather is one of the restaurants taking part in the program for the first time.

“It’s brand new for us so we’re just getting started. We haven’t done it yet, but we’re excited to see what happens when this gets rolling,” says Rob Boucher, food and beverages manager.

The online delivery app allows these places to send meals with their staff, directly to the square.

“We’re a newly rebranded restaurant and I think it’s a good way to help get our name out there a little bit more and maybe just to give some passersby a little experience of what we’re doing here,” Boucher says. “It gives us a chance to show off a little bit as well.”

While only three restaurants are offering delivery to the square as of now, downtown frequenters say the service gives locals a chance to enjoy the square while supporting local businesses in the area.

Keith Bilow says he enjoys supporting local eateries and is often in downtown Kingston.

“You’re out in the open air, they bring it to you, you’re not even going into the restaurant. They know where you are, so it’s like, ‘Here’s your stuff,'” he says. “People are still nervous about sitting inside, and here you don’t have to make a reservation. It just comes to you.”

Downtown Kingston BIA says the table delivery will be running until the patio chairs are done for the season, and is weather dependent.

The BIA is urging other restaurants and cafes that are interested in offering their services to patrons to join the initiative.