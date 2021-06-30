Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 30 2021 9:10pm
02:04

Is B.C. losing masks too soon?

While B.C. is losing its mask mandate on July 1st, other parts of the world are reconsidering their policies. Should we be worried? Keith Baldrey reports.

