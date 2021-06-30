Global News at 10 Regina June 30 2021 9:31am 01:13 Saskatchewan expects 70% of residents to be fully vaccinated by the end of July While new COVID-19 case numbers in Saskatchewan tend to be in unvaccinated people, the province will not require proof of vaccination as things reopen. List of COVID-19 school exposures and outbreaks in Saskatchewan Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan 2 new COVID-19 deaths as Saskatchewan adds 52 infections <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7992421/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7992421/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?