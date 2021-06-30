Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 30 2021 9:31am
01:13

Saskatchewan expects 70% of residents to be fully vaccinated by the end of July

While new COVID-19 case numbers in Saskatchewan tend to be in unvaccinated people, the province will not require proof of vaccination as things reopen.

