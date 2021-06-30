No proof of vaccination requirement for Saskatchewan, says Premier Scott Moe

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is not bringing in a requirement to show proof of vaccination before entering a business or attending a large event.

Moe made the comment Tuesday during a COVID-19 briefing.

He said asking for proof of vaccination in Saskatchewan would violate personal health privacy regulations.

“When we get past July 11, we’ll be into an area where the emergency order will not be in place,” he said.

“We most certainly don’t have the ability then to demand that people would show a proof of vaccination for whether or not they would attend any large event.”

Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said even a business asking for someone’s health card number is not allowed unless it is related to providing health services.

“Your health card number is personal health information. Banks are not allowed to ask for your health card number and nobody else is for a form of I.D.,” Livingstone said.

“It is personal information and so is vaccination status.”

Moe also reiterated the need for people to get vaccinated.

He said 70 per cent of all eligible residents of the province could be fully vaccinated by the end of July.

“Over 40 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated in our province,” Moe said.

“In fact, Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to reach 40 percent fully vaccinated.”

He said if the current vaccination trend continues, about 60 per cent could be vaccinated when all restrictions lift on July 11.

“The vaccines are truly working as well, which is great news. As vaccinations continue to rise, COVID transmissions continue to decline.”

The province will be releasing a breakdown of June’s COVID-19 numbers next week, grouping those into fully, partially and unvaccinated categories.

Moe said this will show the vast majority of those getting sick are unvaccinated.

