Health

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect against Delta variant: study

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 29, 2021 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'Rapid rise of Delta and Delta Plus COVID-19 variant cases' Rapid rise of Delta and Delta Plus COVID-19 variant cases
Concern is growing worldwide over the highly-transmissible Delta variant, as fast-spreading outbreaks are forcing new restrictions in Israel and parts of Australia. Richard Zussman reports.

Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine in an early-stage trial.

Read more: Delta COVID-19 variant - A look at the risks, symptoms and impact on vaccines

Vaccination produced antibodies against all variants, including additional versions of the Beta variant first identified in South Africa and three lineage variants first identified in India, including the Kappa and the Delta variants.

The analysis, however, showed a modest reduction in neutralizing antibodies against a few of the newer variants, including Delta, Kappa and Gamma.

“These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.

Read more: The Delta COVID-19 variant has a mutation called K417N. Here’s what we know

Earlier in the day, India granted permission to drugmaker Cipla Ltd to import Moderna’s vaccine to the country for restricted use.

© 2021 Reuters
