Global News Morning Montreal
June 30 2021 9:28am
04:26

#CancelCanadaDay

A gathering and march in Montreal on July 1st will honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide, and demand justice. Co-organizer of the #CancelCanadaDay event, Nakuset will join Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the cause.

