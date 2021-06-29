Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 29 2021 4:09pm
00:35

B.C. campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday

A campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday as the province tries to keep a lid on the wildfire situation. Wildfire crews are dealing with 25 active fires in B.C., including one near Kamloops.

