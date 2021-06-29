Global News at Noon BC June 29 2021 4:09pm 00:35 B.C. campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday A campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday as the province tries to keep a lid on the wildfire situation. Wildfire crews are dealing with 25 active fires in B.C., including one near Kamloops. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7990658/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7990658/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?