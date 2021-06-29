Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
June 29 2021 2:03pm
01:48

Regina boy starts fundraiser for friend with cancer

An eight-year-old Regina boy is lending a helping hand to his best friend in need. The young man, with the help of his mother, started a fundraiser for his best friend who has Leukemia.

Advertisement

Video Home