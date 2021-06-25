Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
June 25 2021 1:10pm
01:09

Trudeau pledges funding, support following discovery of unmarked graves at former Sask. residential school site

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed on Friday to provide mental health support for survivors, families and communities across the country following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan, as well as a similar discovery last month at a residential school in British Columbia. Trudeau also said an agreement was reached to provide around $4.9 million to search for burial sites in Saskatchewan.

Advertisement

Video Home