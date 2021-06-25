Trudeau pledges funding, support following discovery of unmarked graves at former Sask. residential school site
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed on Friday to provide mental health support for survivors, families and communities across the country following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan, as well as a similar discovery last month at a residential school in British Columbia. Trudeau also said an agreement was reached to provide around $4.9 million to search for burial sites in Saskatchewan.