The Morning Show June 25 2021 10:28am 05:39 Ed Sheeran talks about his new album Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran joins The Morning Show to talk about his high school musical days and what his friend Taylor Swift had to say about his new album. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7980513/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7980513/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?