Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran tests COVID-19 positive days before album release

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 24, 2021 2:43 pm
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran speaks during a press conference for the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin. Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married. British media have reported that the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family. In an interview, Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song “Remember the Name,” which refers to “my wife,” before getting married. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE). View image in full screen
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran speaks during a press conference for the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin. Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married. British media have reported that the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family. In an interview, Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song “Remember the Name,” which refers to “my wife,” before getting married. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, FILE).

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

Read more: Ed Sheeran welcomes 1st baby with wife Cherry Seaborn

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran co-star in funny World Mental Health Day video' Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran co-star in funny World Mental Health Day video
Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran co-star in funny World Mental Health Day video – Oct 10, 2019

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagEd Sheeran tagcovid ed sheeran taged sheeran covid taged sheeran covid positive taged sheeran has covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers