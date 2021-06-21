Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 21 2021 6:33pm
02:30

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility accelerated in Ontario

On Monday morning, Ontario residents who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 became eligible to book their second dose. Shallima Maharaj reports.

