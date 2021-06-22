COVID-19: 4 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,224, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 4,859, including 62 of which are active.

One of the new cases is in Barrie, while another is in Innisfil, another is in Ramara and another is in Severn.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is travel-related.

Meanwhile, 63.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,224 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,448 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 542,764, including 9,082 deaths.