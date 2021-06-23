SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 9 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 5:36 pm
On Monday morning, Ontario residents who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 became eligible to book their second dose. Shallima Maharaj reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,233, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported 16 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 4,875, including 72 of which that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count and test positivity since September

Five of the new cases are in Penetanguishene and are all outbreak-related, while two are in Ramara, one is in Wasaga Beach and one is in Barrie.

The Barrie case is community-acquired while the rest are in Ramara and Wasaga Beach are still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, 63.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 18.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: 2nd vaccine eligibility moves up in Ontario hot spots for Delta variant on or before May 30

Of the region’s total 12,233 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,453 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 255 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 543,019, including 9,093 deaths.

