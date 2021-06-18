Menu

Belleville
June 18 2021 6:26pm
02:10

Manitoba homicide suspect arrested in Ontario

The massive search for Manitoba homicide suspect Eric Wildman is over but it did not end without shots being fired. Brittany Greenslade reports.

