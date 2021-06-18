Manitoba manhunt ends with arrest of Eric Wildman in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Manitoba man has been arrested.

Eric Wildman was arrested in Ontario in a residence just outside of Belleville by the Provincial Police at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

RCMP have been involved in a massive manhunt for him, saying he is a suspect in the homicide of rural Manitoba man Clifford Joseph.

Bellville, Ontario

Bellville is about 2,200 km west from the RM of St. Clements, where Wildman lived, and about 200 km east of Toronto.

Wildman was wanted in the disappearance of Joseph, who was last seen leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements on June 7.

Police said the 40-year-old’s disappearance was being investigated as a homicide and a warrant had been issued for Wildman’s arrest.

Mounties warned that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched WIldman’s truck on Sunday.

They also found a significant number of firearms and ammunition in the truck.

Police told the public he had been a charcoal grey 2020 Chevy Equinox, with the Manitoba licence plate KGE 368.

Earlier this week, RCMP said they had credible sightings of Wildman in Lockport, Man., just north of Winnipeg, and in Whiteshell Provincial Park, prompting a heavy police presence.