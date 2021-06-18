Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 18 2021 5:14pm
01:46

HoopLife Basketball to open new facility in Regina

The basketball training academy is taking over a building on Solomon Crescent in Regina and turning it into a state-of-the-art facility for all of its members to use year-round.

