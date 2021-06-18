Global News at 10 Regina June 18 2021 5:14pm 01:46 HoopLife Basketball to open new facility in Regina The basketball training academy is taking over a building on Solomon Crescent in Regina and turning it into a state-of-the-art facility for all of its members to use year-round. HoopLife Basketball in Regina to open new facility in September <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?