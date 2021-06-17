Menu

Canada
June 17 2021 5:27pm
02:00

Plans in the works for Bedford-Halifax ferry

A ferry from Bedford to Halifax is a step closer to reality, with all three levels of government announcing $3.3 million to go toward the planning phase of the project. Alicia Draus has the latest.

