Canada June 17 2021 5:27pm 02:00 Plans in the works for Bedford-Halifax ferry A ferry from Bedford to Halifax is a step closer to reality, with all three levels of government announcing $3.3 million to go toward the planning phase of the project. Alicia Draus has the latest. Bedford ferry being added to Halifax Transit fleet, study expected for 2022