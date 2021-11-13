Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New cable ferry launched to serve Guysborough County area of eastern Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2021 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Plans in the works for Bedford-Halifax ferry' Plans in the works for Bedford-Halifax ferry
A ferry from Bedford to Halifax is a step closer to reality, with all three levels of government announcing $3.3 million to go toward the planning phase of the project. Alicia Draus has the latest. – Jun 17, 2021

A new $6 million cable ferry has been officially launched to serve the Guysborough County area of eastern Nova Scotia.

The Country Harbour ferry has been christened the Theodore O’Hara, in honour of the first lighthouse keeper in Port Bickerton, N.S.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s 7 provincial ferries free for passengers from now on

O’Hara kept the lighthouse from 1901 to 1931.

The 15-car ferry, which will operate between Port Bickerton and Isaacs Harbour, replaces the Stormont II, a 12-car cable ferry that serviced the area for 41 years.

Read more: Bedford ferry being added to Halifax Transit fleet, study expected for 2022

Officials say the ferry, which is expected to operate for the next 35 to 40 years, is an important transportation link for many workers in the area and provides shorter routes for emergency vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the federal and provincial governments contributed about $3 million each in funding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagTransportation tagport bickerton tagcountry harbour ferry tagisaacs harbour tagnova scotia provincial ferry tagtheodore o'hara tagtheodore o'hara ferry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers