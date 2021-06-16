Global News at 10 Regina June 16 2021 9:58am 01:37 95-year-old Frank Atchison wraps 260 km fundraising walk for sick kids in Regina The road was long and winding, but Second World War veteran Frank Atchison wasn’t intimidated as he completed a charity walk from Saskatoon to Regina. 95-year-old Frank Atchison wraps 260 km fundraising walk for sick kids in Regina <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7954500/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7954500/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?