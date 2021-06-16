Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 16 2021 9:58am
01:37

95-year-old Frank Atchison wraps 260 km fundraising walk for sick kids in Regina

The road was long and winding, but Second World War veteran Frank Atchison wasn’t intimidated as he completed a charity walk from Saskatoon to Regina.

