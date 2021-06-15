Global News Hour at 6 BC June 15 2021 2:03pm 01:14 Former B.C. residential school site to be searched The Williams Lake First Nation is planning to launch a search of a former residential school. The St. Joseph’s Mission Residential school operated from 1886 to 1981 and has since been torn down. Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site with ground-penetrating radar <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951956/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951956/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?