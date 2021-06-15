Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 15 2021 2:03pm
01:14

Former B.C. residential school site to be searched

The Williams Lake First Nation is planning to launch a search of a former residential school. The St. Joseph’s Mission Residential school operated from 1886 to 1981 and has since been torn down.

