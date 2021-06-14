Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 14 2021 9:55am
03:16

Discriminator film puts human face on AI

Vancouver Island filmmaker Brett Gaylor explains the premise behind his new documentary on facial recognition software and the lessons he hopes viewers tap into.

