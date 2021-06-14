Global News Morning BC June 14 2021 9:55am 03:16 Discriminator film puts human face on AI Vancouver Island filmmaker Brett Gaylor explains the premise behind his new documentary on facial recognition software and the lessons he hopes viewers tap into. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947698/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?