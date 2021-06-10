Global News Morning BC June 10 2021 9:58am 08:15 Singh demands concrete action to end racism Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh shares his vision for fighting racism and discrimination in Canada and the next steps he wants to see from the Liberal government. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937682/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937682/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?