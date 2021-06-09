Menu

June 9 2021 8:16pm
01:15

Pet of the Week: June 9

Meet Tater—the 8-year-old very personable cat is up for adoption from the Kelowna SPCA. He underwent a medical procedure for a bladder stone but now has a clean bill of health. He loves people and other animals.

