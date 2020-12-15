Menu

Adopt
December 15 2020 2:57pm
Pet of the Week: Dec 15

Meet Cauldron! The rabbit was seized as a result of a cruelty investigation and is now up for adoption from the Kelowna SPCA. Check him out!!!

