Adopt January 20 2021 8:13pm 01:26 Pet of the Week: Jan 18 Meet Celery! This 4-week old hamster is very friendly and well-socialized and would make a great pet for a child. He’s up for adoption from the Kelowna SPCA. Check him out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589737/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589737/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?