Global News at Noon Toronto
June 9 2021 12:00pm
01:40

Fully vaccinated Ontario long-term care residents can now go on day or overnight trips

Ontario’s long-term care home residents can also enjoy brief hugs with family even if they aren’t yet fully vaccinated. Marianne Dimain reports.

