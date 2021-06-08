Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 8 2021 9:28am
03:07

Expo Paris Mini

The City of Light’s greatest architectural splendours will be featured at Grévin Montréal. The Museum’s general manager, Kathleen Payelle joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to talk about the Expos Paris Mini

