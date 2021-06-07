Menu

Bc Athlete
June 7 2021 3:12pm
00:30

BC Sports Hall of Fame: Sonja Gaudet

Sonia Gaudet never gave curling a second thought but a life-changing equestrian event would alter the course of her life forever. Learn more about the decorated wheelchair curler at the BC’s Sports Hall of Fame.

