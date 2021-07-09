Alex Stieda July 9 2021 6:26pm 00:29 BC Sports Hall of Fame: Alex Stieda It was riding the steep hometown hills of Coquitlam that helped pave the way for Alex Stieda’s cycling success. Learn more about one of Canada’s greatest cyclists at the BC Sports Hall of Fame REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017455/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017455/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?