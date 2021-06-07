Menu

The Morning Show
June 7 2021 10:59am
02:50

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome a baby girl

Royal expert Afua Adom shares the latest details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child and the royal significance behind her name.

