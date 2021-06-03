Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 3 2021 12:44pm
01:07

West End resident creates memorial for the 215 children buried at residential school

Eva Takaenew Poundmaker is creating a memorial for the 215 children discovered in an unmarked burial site near a former residential school in Kamloops

