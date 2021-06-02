Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 2 2021 4:32pm
Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike near Queen Elizabeth Park

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s eight traffic fatality this year. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning near Queen Elizabeth Park

