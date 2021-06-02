Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 12:17 pm
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver on June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver on June 1, 2021. Ryan Stelting

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s eighth traffic fatality of the year after a motorcyclist was thrown from a bike near Queen Elizabeth Park.

Police say a 27-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Cambie Street near West 35th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he lost control of a red Honda CBR and it struck a curb, throwing him from the bike.

A passerby provided first aid until police and paramedics arrived, but the rider passed away at the scene.

Trending Stories

Investigators are into looking into what caused the collision but don’t believe any other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with dashcam video or who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision is asked to call 604-717-3012.

