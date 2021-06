The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe to use as a second dose option for Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as their first. That gives provinces the green light to use the mix-and-match vaccine approach, which some have already adopted. Abigail Bimman explains the evidence behind NACI’s decision, and how it will impact Canada’s rollout.